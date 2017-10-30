Nigeria: Only Working Youths Can Drag Nigeria From Recession, Says NPC

The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from… Read more »

Chairman of the National Population Commission, Eze Duruiheoma, says only reaching demographic dividend by engaging the base of Nigeria's productive-age youth can permanently drag the country out of recession. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Annual Population Lecture Series slated for Monday in Abuja, he said, "If Nigeria enjoys demographic dividend, we should be able to get out recession." "If our youths are gainfully employed, it should have a ripple effect on the country," he said. Nigeria will need to begin a demographic transition by "reducing its fertility rate, therefore mortality, and improving its population," said Duruiheoma. A demographic dividend will mean ensuring the working population exceeds population of dependents by harnessing its strengths. "Harnessing the population is about education, relevant employment and child spacing," said Dr Okai Aku, director of programmes at Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria. Bimbola Salu-Kundeyin, federal commissioner for Lagos state, said, "To reap demographic dividend, there must be adequate investment in education and conscious move to employ those from school." Young people aged 15 to 40 account for 60% of the country's population but few are gainfully employed. "If efforts are made to invest in their education, equip them with skills they need in life and provide job opportunities, we are coasting home" said Salu-Kundeyin. "If we keep multiplying beyond our means, it is recipe for disaster."

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.