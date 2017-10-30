30 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Society Praises Angop's Role in Country's History

Luanda — National entities and civil society organizations have praised the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) on the occasion of its 42nd founding anniversary, which is being marked this Monday.

The Embassy of Angola in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in a congratulatory note has acknowledge the efforts made by the Board of Directors of ANGOP to improve the quality of its service.

In the same path, the Angolan Embassy in Mozambique congratulates ANGOP and hopes that the date will be a reflection to honor the pioneers of the public interest.

Other institutions namely the Ministry of Industry, the Cuban news Agency (Prensa Latina), the Ruling MPLA Women's wing have also wished ANGOP success in the diversification and quality of its contents.

