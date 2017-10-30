Kenya: Defectors Fail to Deliver Votes for Uhuru Kenyatta

High profile defectors from Nasa to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee were disappointed following the low voter turnout in their regions during Thursday's repeat presidential election.

The defectors, including both current and former governors and senators as well as losers in the August 8 elections, had decamped to the Jubilee Party in high-profile functions attended by President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, promising to ensure Jubilee had a sweeping win in their backyards.

From Ukambani region, they included former Kitui senator David Musila who lost the gubernatorial seat to Ms Charity Ngilu while in neighbouring Coast, they included former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, current Taita-Taveta governor Granton Samboja and his predecessor John Mruttu as well as Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

In Western Kenya, the defectors included former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma, former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga, former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu and former Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba.

Others included former speaker Kenneth Marende and former minister Chris Okemo.

VOTE SCORE

In Gusii land, they were led by former Kisii senator Chris Obure, former MPs Joseph Kiangoi, James Gesami and Walter Nyambati among others.

Since the repeat election, Mr Kenyatta's campaigners in Ukambani have come under attack from Wiper Party for the poor showing at the ballot despite having been facilitated with huge campaign resources by the President.

Based on the assurances he got from his foot soldiers in the region during the campaigns, the President had hoped to increase his vote score from what he garnered in the August elections.

But the figures went significantly down, even with the withdrawal of his main rival from the race.

According to the presidential election results posted on the IEBC public portal, out of the 1.5 million votes from Ukambani region, Mr Kenyatta garnered 122,484 votes across the three counties of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni down from the 175,189 he got in the August elections.

MUSILA

Mr Musila's defection to the Jubilee camp was seen as a big catch for the President because he had been a key ally of Nasa principal Kalonzo Musyoka.

The former senator had pledged to mobilise support for Jubilee saying the repeat election ordered by the Supreme Court was a blessing in disguise for the Kamba community to chart a different political course.

Mr Musila hoped to bring to Mr Kenyatta's basket the 114,000 votes he garnered as governor candidate and his defection was highly publicised as a morale booster to younger Jubilee MPs in the opposition stronghold.

This did not go down well with voters as it was interpreted as a case of sour grapes rather than objective ideology.

For instance, in his backyard of Mwingi West constituency which has 51,849 registered voters, only 3,926 people turned out to vote with Mr Kenyatta getting 3,503 votes, representing a 6.7 per cent score.

BOYCOTT

The boycott trend was replicated in almost all the 22 Ukambani constituencies except Kitui South and Mavoko constituencies which registered a voter turnout of 16.7 per cent and 13.8 per cent respectively.

Mbooni Constituency with 85,876 registered voters had the worst score with 3.6 per cent turnout after only 3,168 people voted. Mr Kenyatta got 2,931 votes.

In Makueni County where campaigns were led by Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, out of the 423,310 registered voters, only 18,146 people voted, meaning the massive resources invested in the area yielded an average of 4.2 per cent turnout.

Kitui senator Enoch Wambua and his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said the election results were a sad indictment on Jubilee leaders in the region as they had exposed all the assurances they gave the President as lies.

The two senators said since 2013, the Kamba community's voice had been consistent, loud and clear and the results showed that the President had been misled by people who lacked support on the ground.

WESTERN KENYA

"I think President Kenyatta should surcharge these people for giving him a false impression every election and the campaign resources he spends on them," said Mr Wambua.

In Western Kenya, the turnout was poorest in Kakamega, Vihiga and Busia counties with the Jubilee camp blaming it on intimidation from Nasa supporters.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka who along with Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa spearheaded campaigns for the President's re-election in Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia counties said things had not gone as planned.

"For us, it was a satisfactory performance although intimidation and threats from Nasa leaders contribute to the apathy," said Mr Lusaka.

Mr Lusaka said poll results from constituencies in the county show that Mr Kenyatta's margin had dropped by 25,000 votes compared to his score in August. "The Nasa leaders realised Jubilee was headed for a major victory in the region and immediately came up with political sideshows to scare voters away from polling stations," he said.

BUNGOMA COUNTY

In Bungoma County, violent protests erupted in Kimilili, Chwele and Webuye leading to ugly confrontations with police officers.

Mr Lusaka accused Nasa leaders of transporting youths from outside Bungoma to engage in mayhem and disrupt activities in the region.

According to results announced by returning officers, President Kenyatta got 8,981 votes in Webuye which has 50,466 registered voters.

President Kenyatta garnered the highest number of votes in Mt Elgon which is considered a Jubilee stronghold in the region. He got 34,095 votes in the constituency which has 66,220 registered voters.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, a Jubilee point man from Kakamega County, said widespread threats and intimidation of voters contributed to voter apathy.

FAILED

"Many of our supporters who include women and the elderly stayed away fearing they would be attacked for participating in the poll" said Mr Washiali.

In Busia County, the President got 8,570 votes in Budalang'i and in Teso North, he garnered 3,089 votes.

In Vihiga County, Jubilee point men failed to deliver the 100,000 votes they had promised President Kenyatta. The region is largely a Nasa bedrock and home to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Mr Kenyatta got 9,847 votes, half of what he got in August. In Luanda and Emuhaya, where Mr Marende was in charge of campaigns, the President got 5,445 votes.

Mr Chanzu's Vihiga Constituency gave President Kenyatta 745 votes with another 957 from Mr Akaranga's Sabatia backyard.

LOW TURNOUT

Mr Vincent Mmaitsi, who lost in his parliamentary bid, was in charge of Hamisi constituency that gave only 2,700 votes.

Mr Akaranga and Mr Chanzu blamed the poor score on low voter turnout and opposition boycott. "Our people were threatened and warned that their homes would be torched if they turned out to vote," said Mr Akaranga.

In the Coast counties, President Kenyatta got fewer votes than he did in August despite huge campaigns and defections. Most Nasa supporters heeded the coalition's call to keep off the election.

Political analysts believe the withdrawal of Mr Odinga from the race, disjointed Jubilee Party campaigns following divisions in its local brigade, a call by Nasa for boycott, fears of violence and voter apathy reduced President Kenyatta's fortunes.

In an interview, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala blamed the poor voter turnout on the threats by Nasa to hold demonstrations on Thursday.

NASA STRONGHOLD

The failure by the defectors to convince residents to back President Kenyatta despite Jubilee's high-profile campaigns showed the region is still a Nasa stronghold, said Kilifi political analyst Philip Mbaji.

"The entire Coast is a Nasa stronghold and Mr Odinga has a major following, so, whatever he says definitely has a bearing," said Mr Mbaji.

But in a quick rejoinder, Mr Balala accused Mr Odinga and his co-principals of creating anxiety among the residents.

Matters were no better in the Kisii where President Kenyatta had hoped to bag more votes this time round.

KISII REGION

The party deployed various strategies to help realise its dream and defeat the notion that the region is a swing vote. But these efforts failed to bear fruit.

Most regions were marked by low turnout of less than 30 per cent.

In Kisii County, President Kenyatta got 138,548 votes as compared to 174,978 votes (43 per cent) in the August 8 poll.

In Nyamira County, he got 97,184 votes compared to 106,729 votes (52 per cent) he got in annulled results. "Although the exercise was largely peaceful in most areas, voters failed to turn up in large numbers," said Mr Obure.

Reported by Winnie Atieno, Ruth Mbula, Ahmed Mohamed, Benson Amadala, Derrick Luvega and Daniel Kitavi