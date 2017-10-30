29 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey Condemns Somali Capital Bomb Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Saturday's terrorist attack in Somali capital Mogadishu that claimed the lives of at least 23 people, Anadolu reported.

In a written statement, the ministry said on its website: "We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack."

"We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attack, convey our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish speedy recovery to the wounded.

"Turkey will continue to stand by the Somali people and its government in the fight against terrorism."

At least 23 people, including a former lawmaker and a police official were killed and more than 30 others wounded in two suspected suicide car blasts at a hotel in capital Mogadishu on Saturday evening, according to police.

Police Officer Ali Mohamed told Anadolu Agency over the phone that a car bomb had targeted the Nasa-hablood hotel near the presidential palace; soon after another car bomb exploded near the scene.

According to Somali national news agency (SONNA), former MP Abdinasir Garane and former police commissioner of Daynile district Mohamed Yusuf were among the dead.

Somalia

Militants Who Killed 23 At Mogadishu Hotel Used Intelligence Service ID Cards

Attackers who stormed a hotel in Mogadishu killing 23 people and wounding more than 30 on Saturday used identity cards… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.