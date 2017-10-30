Somalia: Kuwait Condemns Latest Terrorist Attacks

Kuwait has strongly condemned the terrorist bombings that took place in Mogadishu on Saturday, killing and wounding scores of people.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said, "Kuwait firmly rejects all forms of violence and terrorism," the Kuwaiti News Agency, KUNA, reported.

"Kuwait calls on the international community to double efforts to eradicate terrorism," it added, also expressing condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

This is the second bombing to take place in Somalia in less than a month.

More than 300 people were killed early in October in twin blasts that rocked crowded districts in the Somali capital, with many more injured.