29 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Cabinet Sacks Police and Intelligence Chiefs After Deadly Attack

Somalia's cabinet Ministers have sacked the Police and Intelligence chiefs, Abdikahim Dahir Sa'ed and Mohamed Ali "Sanbalolshe" on Sunday following deadly attacks in Mogadishu.

Eng Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow, the country's Information Minister have confirmed the dismissal of the Police and NISA commanders by the Council of Ministers of Somalia.

"Council of Ministers of Somalia today sacked the Police Commissioner and the Chief of Intelligence as part of accountability," he said in a Twitter post.

The attack on Naso Hablod 2 hotel in Mogadishu which began on Saturday afternoon, and raged on throughout the night has killed at least 25 people, including top officials.

