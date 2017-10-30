29 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Protestor Still Held Incommunicado in Sudan Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A man who was arrested by security services in Omdurman a month ago is still being held by Sudanese security services. His family demanded that the security services immediately release him or give him a fair trial.

Relatives of Yagoub Abdelmowla told Radio Dabanga that he was arrested by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) at the Libya market in Omdurman on the grounds that he and others had distributed posters and statements critical of the regime across Omdurman during the commemoration of the martyrs of September 2013.

He explained that Abdelmowla is now being held in Khartoum and that the security apparatus has only once allowed a visit to his family during the period of his detention.

September 2013

Sudanese authorities responded with a violent crackdown to large-scale protests that swept the country following the announcement of austerity measures on 22 September 2013, with security forces and armed men allied to them using live ammunition, tear gas, and batons.

As many as 185 protesters and other civilians were killed, most of them shot in the head or chest, ACJPS and AI found in a joint studypublished in September 2014. Hundreds were injured and more than 800 others arrested, some held for weeks. Research by HRW showed that many detainees were subjected to torture and other ill-treatment, that many journalists and human rights defenders were beaten, and female protesters were sexually assaulted by security forces.

Sudan

FVP to Hold News Conference Tuesday

The First Vice-President of he Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh is to hold a press… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.