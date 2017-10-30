29 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Generator Breakdown Leaves Eastern Sudanese Town 'In Total Darkness'

Suakin — The town of Suakin in Sudan's Red state has reportedly been without electrical power for a week. All four generators supplying the city's districts have broken down.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that Suakin, near to Port Sudan in Red Sea state, has been in total darkness. He said the power outages included all districts except the port and the hospital that both depend on private generators.

Hashim attributes the breakdown to "neglect and lack of maintenance of the generators, and called on the state government to expedite intervention to address the problem of Suakin's electricity provision.

