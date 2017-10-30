Cameroon: Electricity Development - Voith Hydro Eyes Cameroon's Energy Sector

Officials of the Canadian subsidiary of the German firm met with the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Wednesday October 25, 2017.

Globally-known player in the energy sector, Voith Hydro, has manifested interest in involving itself in the development of hydroelectricity in Cameroon. Officials of the Canadian subsidiary of the German firm met with the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Basile Atangana Kouna.

The Voith Hydro delegation was accompanied to the Wednesday October 25, 2017 audience by the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil and the German Ambassador to Cameroon, Dr. Hans-Dieter Stell. After the audience, Nathalie O'Neil told Cameroon Tribune, "Canada has quite a bit of experience in building infrastructure and expertise in hydroelectricity," and as such the team from Montreal (Canada) was in Cameroon to look for opportunities for collaboration.

For his part, the German Ambassador to Cameroon said they are poised to developing the energy sector in the country. "We want to assist Cameroon in putting in place the necessary infrastructure. With that in place, Cameroon can design its own development which opens up new fields of economic activities." the diplomat noted.

Once the deal is concretised and Voith Hydro gets to work, it is expected that the intervention will help to upset power outages and increase electrification rates reported at 55 per cent in 2016. The development will also increase Cameroon's standing; already known for holding Africa's third largest hydropower potential after the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.