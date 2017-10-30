Namibia: Two Take Own Lives

Walvis Bay — At least two people killed themselves in the Erongo Region this past week.

According to the police at Walvis Bay, a 33-year-old woman identified as Dawinha Tilling reportedly hanged herself in a flat she was renting with her boyfriend, after an argument with him.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu during the crime briefing said that indications are that the woman ended her life by hanging herself with a T-shirt she tied on an iron bar in the bathroom that they used for hanging towels.

Iikuyu said the deceased allegedly arrived Thursday evening at home from a drinking spree and started quarrelling with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend left her alone and went to his family›s home to avoid further argument. He only returned the next morning and found her hanging in their bathroom. No suicide note was left and her next of kin were notified.

A 47-year-old resident from Arandis, Sageus Simaneka Kalondo, killed himself after he was involved in an accident with a bakkie he borrowed from a friend.

According to Iikuyu, the deceased was given the bakkie to visit another friend on Wednesday in Arandis.

Instead of returning the car the deceased allegedly again used it to drive to Swakopmund without informing the vehicle's owner.

He lost control over the vehicle causing it to overturn about 30 kilometres from Swakopmund.

According to information police received from a witness, the deceased was allegedly picked up from the accident scene by a black Mercedes Benz and taken back to Arandis.

Kalondo killed himself early Thursday morning at his house in Arandis.

Family members found his body hanging in his garage and alerted the police.