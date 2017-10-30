30 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Wining and Dining At Oktoberfest

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek — It was another successful event for this year's Oktoberfest that attracted more than 2,000 people. The festival was celebrated at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) last Friday and Saturday.

Folks from around the country flocked the sports field to celebrate authentic German traditions and a great atmosphere fuelled by Namibian passion.

The Oktoberfest Namibia delivered a perfect combination of great German food, traditional games and different activities, world-class entertainment and excellent Namibian beer, brewed according to the German purity law, the Reinheitsgebot of 1516, ensuring a truly unique event.

The music band, 'Die Broers' entertained the crowd during the two-day festival.

Activities included "Stamm-sägen" (log sawing); "Bierstemmen" (beer lifting); "Hau den Lukas" (high striker/strong man/ring the bell); Nageln; mechanical bull-riding; archery; speed ball (table tennis) and football, to mention a few.

Also on offer was traditional German food such as Schweine Haxn (pork knuckle); Schweinebraten (pork roast), Bretzn (pretzels), Weisswurst, Bratwurst and Obatzda.

This year the festival saw a special beer "Festbier" which was brewed especially for the Oktoberfest, and Namibia Breweries Limited's (NBL) own Camelthorn Weissbier, as well as Erdinger Weissbier.

