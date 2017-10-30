Angola: Angop Understands Modernisation Challenges - Secretary of Sate

Luanda — The Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) understands the challenges facing media organs in regard to the need to modernise itself and evolve in time to adjust to the demands of the 21st Century, said on Monday the secretary of State for the Media Sector, Celso Malavoloneke.

The official said so when delivering a speech at the presentation ceremony of the layout of ANGOP's new Portal, as part of the celebrations of the company's 42nd foundation anniversary, to be marked on 30 October.

He commended ANGOP for the initiative and deemed it a step forward in the Media Ministry's plans for the sector, which includes tackling challenges relating to the need for better use of the media techniques and modern tools like multimedia.

To Celso Malavoloneke, ANGOP is very relevant media organ in Angola, since it is the original source of information for many other media organs, despite the fact that they often do not mention the primary source.

"The ANGOP workers need to be congratulated because throughout the history of Angola they have been able to play well this role of being the primary source of the news", he stressed.

He expressed his satisfaction at the fact that ANGOP's board realised the importance of seeking financial resources outside of the State Budget, which is a challenge for all the media organs.

He reminded that the country has been going through a difficult economic moment, adding that this situation has also been used for the country to learnt to rationalise and utilise better its available resources.

For such, he explained, one of the ways to deal with the situation is to find other sources of financing outside of the State Budget.

On the other hand, the secretary of State reminded that in its modernisation process ANGOP also needs to invest more in its foreign languages service, with highlight on English and French, with a view to better internationalise its Information Portal.

Celso Malavoloneke then appealed for collective work, enthusiasm and patriotism in facing the challenges, aimed at making the sector become more and more relevant to the nation and the citizens.