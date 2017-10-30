Sudan: Council of Information Minister Approves National Information Act

Khartoum — The Council of the Minister of Information chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal approved in its meeting, Sunday, the draft bill of the National Information Act in its first stage.

Dr. Bilal outlined in a press statement that the law will be presented through a seminar that included the concerned experts prior to submitting it to the Ministry of Justice.

He said the act includes eight sections tackling means for management of information issue in the country and mapping out of the information policy inside the country and abroad.

The meeting was attended by the state Minister for Information, Yasser Yousef, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Yasser Khider and the heads of the institutions supervised by the ministry.