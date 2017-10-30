Sudan: Field Survey - Most of Them Food Industries, One-Third of the Factories in Khartoum State Is Stalled

Khartoum — A team of industrial experts conducted a field survey in the various states to find out the reasons for the discontinuous of the factories there.

The findings of the survey disclosed that one third of the factories in Khartoum state, as a center of industrial weight, did not work and most of them in the food industries sector.

The Director of Consultancy House of Expertise at the Center for Industrial Research and Consultations Al-Badri al-Tayib al-Tahir said, in statements to SUNA, that the mobilization of capabilities came within the objectives of the national project for continuous industrial development and creation of an industrial renaissance in different axes. He pointed out that most factories owned by individuals but they are considered as national resources given national concern to be reoperated in optimum manner.

He explained that the outcomes of the field survey carried out by a team of experts in the various states showed that the industrial weight has been concentrated in state of Khartoum as more than 1,125 factories did not work out of 3,200 factories.

The survey team explained that the reasons for the suspension of factories in the various states included lack of financing, technical obsolescence of the equipment used in production, social reasons such as the dispute among the heirs of factory owners and administrative reasons as well as the complaints of levies, fees and taxes, which increased production costs and led to the hindrance of many factories.

He presented an example for the food, oilseed industries and production inputs that were purchased in the season by the factories, but the speculations of traders, who have been financed banks to purchase and store grain, raised their prices, referring to the decision issued by the Central Bank of Sudan preventing the banks to finance the commercial purchase of grain. He added that the factory owners complained that the conditions of the portfolio were difficult and they could not, after the rise in prices, compete with the importing edible oil, therefore t most of the oil factories stopped.