29 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NHRC Participates in African Human Rights Committee Meetings

Khartoum — The National Human Rights Group participates in the meetings of the 61th session of the African Committee for Human Rights which began sessions, in the Gambian capital last, Friday.

The Chairman of the Group, Ibrahim Abdul Halim told SUNA that the group discussed, during its regular meeting, the arrangements concerning the participation in the UN Conference on Minorities which is scheduled to be held in Geneva, next November.

He added that the meeting, also discussed the report of Africa Department on the preparations concerning the participation in the African Union Summit which will be held in Addis Ababa, next, January.

