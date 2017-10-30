29 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance Minister Pledges Provision of All Kinds of Support to U.S. Companies' Investments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi has stressed his ministry readiness to provide all kinds of support for the investments of US companies to create a successful model of partnership to attract international investments, stressing his support for the efforts on development of the relations between Sudan and the United States to address the pending issues.

Dr. Al-Rikabi pointed out, when he received the Chairman of the Group of Overseas Companies (specializing in the investment in the fields of energy, mining, oil and gas) Mr. Peter Watson, to its expertise in the fields of energy, oil, gas and mining, enumerating investment opportunities available in the country after lifting the economic embargo, calling the international overseas companies to investment in Sudan, stressing that the Sudanese Investment Act equalizes between the national and foreign investors, referring to a bill on partnership between the public and private sectors being considered by the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly.

For his part, Mr. Watson expressed the desire of overseas companies to invest in Sudan, revealing that their visit to Sudan comes within the framework of exploration of investment and production opportunities available in Sudan.

Sudan

FVP to Hold News Conference Tuesday

The First Vice-President of he Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh is to hold a press… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.