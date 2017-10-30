Sudan: Finance Minister Pledges Provision of All Kinds of Support to U.S. Companies' Investments

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi has stressed his ministry readiness to provide all kinds of support for the investments of US companies to create a successful model of partnership to attract international investments, stressing his support for the efforts on development of the relations between Sudan and the United States to address the pending issues.

Dr. Al-Rikabi pointed out, when he received the Chairman of the Group of Overseas Companies (specializing in the investment in the fields of energy, mining, oil and gas) Mr. Peter Watson, to its expertise in the fields of energy, oil, gas and mining, enumerating investment opportunities available in the country after lifting the economic embargo, calling the international overseas companies to investment in Sudan, stressing that the Sudanese Investment Act equalizes between the national and foreign investors, referring to a bill on partnership between the public and private sectors being considered by the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly.

For his part, Mr. Watson expressed the desire of overseas companies to invest in Sudan, revealing that their visit to Sudan comes within the framework of exploration of investment and production opportunities available in Sudan.