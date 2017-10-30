29 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour and Lt. Gen. Adawi Meet With Figures of Sudanese Community in Riyadh

Riyadh — Sudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Abdul-Basit Al-Sanousi, Saturday evening organized in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a meeting between figures of the Sudanese community in Saudi Arabia with the visiting Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, and the Chief of Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Imad-Eddin Adawi, and the accompanying delegation.

At the outset, ambassador Al-Sanousi has welcomed the participants and gave opportunities for interventions that have tackled the current situation in Sudan and the post-American sanctions stage.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has given a detailed report on the American decision lifting the economic sanctions on Sudan and its impacts on the Sudanese economy.

Prof. Ghandour has referred to the other sanctions that are still being imposed on Sudan.

He appreciated the efforts of the governments of Saudi Arabia and other sister countries which have contributed to the lifting of the US economic sanctions.

Prof. Ghandour affirmed the keenness of Sudan to continue dialogue and communication with the American administration for removing the name of Sudan from the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism and lifting the resulting sanctions.

Sudan

