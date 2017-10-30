Sudan Affirms its Keenness to Enhance Relations With European Union

Khartoum — Sudan has affirmed its keenness to strengthen its relations with the European Union in all domains, especially in the field of higher education and scientific research.

This was affirmed by the representative of the Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mohamed Issa Idam, at the Forum on the Sudanese - European Relations in the Field of Higher Education and Scientific Research Sunday at Sharjah Hall, the University of Khartoum.

Ambassador Idam, has appreciated the great role exerted by the European Union for the lifting of the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan, hoping that efforts will be continued for writing off Sudan debts.

He referred to the pivotal role of the European Union in leading the international relations in the world, indicating that Sudan relations with the European Union began in 1975 in all domains, especially in the higher education fields and the benefiting of the European funds in this field and other domains.

Ambassador Idam has pointed to the current positive progress in the relations between Sudan and the European Union due to the role being played by Sudan in the combating of human trafficking, illegal immigration and the progress taking place in the issues of human rights.

He said that Sudan have a great role in the region, especially its contribution to the solution of the dispute between Ethiopia and Eritrea and between other countries in the region, besides its major role in hosting millions of refugees from neighboring countries.

He pointed to the dialogue carried out between Sudan and the European Union, which included convocation of more than 20 meetings of the joint political consultation committees which has discussed several issues of mutual concern, including the issues of higher education and scientific research and means of enabling the Sudanese universities to benefit from their European counterparts.

Ambassador Idam has affirmed importance of the role of France in the field of antiquities discovery in Sudan, referring to the production of France to a documentary film on the Nubian civilization.

He also praised the positive cooperation between Sudan and Germany, especially in the vocational training field and the exchange of cultural activities.

He also appreciated the relations between Sudan and the Netherlands.

He pointed to the great efforts being carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to other countries for enhancing Sudan foreign relations and attracting European support, especially in the field of higher education and scientific research.