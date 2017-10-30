26 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Remands Land Grabbers in Kirikiri Prisons

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Ikorodu Magistrates' Court in Lagos State on Thursday remanded a woman and two men in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly trying to use force to take over a parcel of land.

Funke Booge, 38; a female, alongside Musbau Isiaka, 25; and Ayomide Sanmi, 39; are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of public peace and assault.

The Magistrate, Makanjuola Oshodi, ordered the remand of trio in prison pending the outcome of advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the matter.

Oshodi adjourned the case until Nov.23.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Oct.8, at Grammar School Road in Ikorodu.

"In the course of trying to possess a parcel of land from the owners, the accused persons armed themselves with gun, cutlass, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons to attack the victims.

"They wanted to use force and self-help to take over and hold on to the possession of a particular land in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace.

"They inflicted injury on one Rasak Muhammed, Ismaila Wahab, Jamiu Adegeshin and Kazeem Salu in the process.

"The complainants reported the case at Igbogbo Police Station, Ikorodu, and the accused were arrested, " the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411, 171 and 174(a) the Lagos Criminal Code Law, 2011.

NAN

 

Nigeria

Economic Slowdown Easing, Growth Picking Up - IMF

The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.