Nigeria: Court Remands Land Grabbers in Kirikiri Prisons

An Ikorodu Magistrates' Court in Lagos State on Thursday remanded a woman and two men in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly trying to use force to take over a parcel of land.

Funke Booge, 38; a female, alongside Musbau Isiaka, 25; and Ayomide Sanmi, 39; are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of public peace and assault.

The Magistrate, Makanjuola Oshodi, ordered the remand of trio in prison pending the outcome of advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the matter.

Oshodi adjourned the case until Nov.23.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Oct.8, at Grammar School Road in Ikorodu.

"In the course of trying to possess a parcel of land from the owners, the accused persons armed themselves with gun, cutlass, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons to attack the victims.

"They wanted to use force and self-help to take over and hold on to the possession of a particular land in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace.

"They inflicted injury on one Rasak Muhammed, Ismaila Wahab, Jamiu Adegeshin and Kazeem Salu in the process.

"The complainants reported the case at Igbogbo Police Station, Ikorodu, and the accused were arrested, " the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411, 171 and 174(a) the Lagos Criminal Code Law, 2011.

NAN