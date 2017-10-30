29 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: International Agricultural Entrepreneurship Expert Meets National Coordinator for Youth Empowerment Program

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Expert in International Agricultural Entrepreneurship and Representative of the International Tropical Agriculture Institute Ms. Mary Thiongo has arrived in the country to serve as an international expert to provide technical support to the Youth Empowerment Program for Agricultural Entrepreneurship implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Tropical Agriculture Institute (ITAI).

Ms. Thiongo held a meeting with the National Coordinator of the Program Dr. Salih Khairallah Hussein and the national experts. The meeting reviewed the joint work plan between the Youth Empowerment Program and the ITAI plan within the framework of implementing the program activities.

The meeting also called for expediting the process of selecting entrepreneurs to join the program and the training they receive during the training period in agricultural incubators and the support ITAI provided in the framework of transferring its experience in the field of agricultural incubators.

The international expert will also take part in the process of selecting agricultural entrepreneurs through the committee currently being held for selecting young graduates to join the program.

Sudan

FVP to Hold News Conference Tuesday

The First Vice-President of he Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh is to hold a press… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.