Sudan: International Agricultural Entrepreneurship Expert Meets National Coordinator for Youth Empowerment Program

Khartoum — The Expert in International Agricultural Entrepreneurship and Representative of the International Tropical Agriculture Institute Ms. Mary Thiongo has arrived in the country to serve as an international expert to provide technical support to the Youth Empowerment Program for Agricultural Entrepreneurship implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Tropical Agriculture Institute (ITAI).

Ms. Thiongo held a meeting with the National Coordinator of the Program Dr. Salih Khairallah Hussein and the national experts. The meeting reviewed the joint work plan between the Youth Empowerment Program and the ITAI plan within the framework of implementing the program activities.

The meeting also called for expediting the process of selecting entrepreneurs to join the program and the training they receive during the training period in agricultural incubators and the support ITAI provided in the framework of transferring its experience in the field of agricultural incubators.

The international expert will also take part in the process of selecting agricultural entrepreneurs through the committee currently being held for selecting young graduates to join the program.