29 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives U.S. Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions Official

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghani Nayem, met with the visiting US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary (A/DAS) for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, Sandra Oudkirk, currently on visit to the Sudan

The US official pointed out in press statements following her meeting with the Undersecretary that the visit comes as confirmation of the new American policy towards the Sudan after the revocation of the economic sanctions, saying her country was ready to expand horizons of economic and trade cooperation with the Sudan.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on his part underlined Sudan's commitment to continue cooperation with the US in all bilateral areas and to positively deal with the US.

He stressed Sudanese readiness to set practical mechanisms that would lead to the establishment of peace and development partnership that will serve the bilateral interest of the two nations.

