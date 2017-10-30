Sudan Selected General Rapporteur of 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers

Khartoum — The 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers, held in the Moroccan capital Rabat last Wednesday, and organized by the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has approved the selection of the Sudan as the conferences general rapporteur and member of the executive office that is consisting of five states.

The head of the Sudan's delegation that have participated in the conference, stressed in his address to the conference the Sudan's role and efforts in the (ISESCO), indicating the popular and official solidarity of the Sudan with the group concerned with the environment, lauding efforts of the member countries, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pointing to the economic and social reflections of the environment.

The opening session of the event highlighted by the reading out of a message from King Mohammed VI of Morocco, in which he who stressed the top priority Morocco grants to the issue of environment protection in a bid to tackle the environment degradation and combat climate change.

The conference was chaired by the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, engineer, Abdul-Rahman Al-Fadli, with the presence of the environment ministers, senior officials from the organization's member states, its relevant organs and the international organizations.

The Rabat Declaration on the environment protection and the achievement of the goals of sustainable development has underlined the importance of the Member States to continue their support to the World Agenda for Sustainable Development, in accordance with regional and international principles and references, to direct all the national and international efforts to achieve sustainable development.

It also stresses the need to uphold the implementation of sustainable development plans and programs with internal follow-up bodies to optimize their implementation, and to involve civil society organizations and the private sector in the implementation of sustainable development plans, given their crucial role in this regard.

The Declaration commend the effective contribution of the UN environmental bodies and the Arab and Islamic specialized organizations to supporting the efforts of the Member States in the relevant areas, with a view to implementing sustainable development projects, and urged the international community to take concrete steps to ensure debt cancellation, easy access to markets, technology transfer and capacity building.

The declaration has underscored the need for developed countries to assume their environmental responsibilities, take resolute measures in accordance with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Kyoto Protocol, and pay more attention to the degradation of biodiversity and natural habitat around the world.

The conferees announced the adoption of the "Guidance Document on Green Cities and their Role in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals". The Rabat Conference also highlighted by the launch of the "Program for the Celebration of Islamic Capitals of the Environment and Sustainable Development" to be supervised by ISESCO.

The conference has approved a report on ISESCO efforts in the field of environment and sustainable development between the 6 th and 7 th session of the Islamic conference of the environment ministers, calling for the enhancement of cooperation between the member states and the international, regional and paralleling organizations.

In the same vein, the declaration affirmed the importance of the "green jobs" opportunities that green economy creates in many economic sectors, such as renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, ecosystem rehabilitation and protection, ecotourism, waste management and other sectors that can contribute to reducing youth unemployment. Stressing the need to develop policies to support small and medium enterprises -considered as a major generator of job opportunities - to help them cope with the demands of green economy, given its potential for poverty reduction, especially in rural areas, through preserving natural resources and optimizing their utilization in agricultural and non-agricultural income-generating activities, and accordingly reducing rural exodus and improving livelihoods in local communities.

It also underscored the vital importance of water to sustainable development processes, environmental protection, food security, poverty eradication and transition to green economy, and its indispensable character for human health and well-being, and called for increased awareness about the pressure on fresh water resources, which might result in crises between Member States and between countries with shared trans-boundary resources.