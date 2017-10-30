29 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hashim Haroun Attends End of Italian Embassy's Course of Swimming Instructors to People With Special Needs

Khartoum — The Head of the Sudanese Olympic Committee, Hashim Haroun Ahmed underscored concern with the swimming activities that had achieved great victories and medals.

During his attendance at the Olympic Academy to the end of the training session for the swimming instructors of the persons with special needs, organized by the Embassy of Italy, in cooperation with Swimming General Union during the period 25-29 of current October.

Haroun indicated in the conclusion ceremony of the course that was attended by the members of the Italian Embassy in Khartoum, that the Italian embassy has an old and historical relations with the Sudanese Olympic Committee.

The ceremony was also addressed by the acting swimming union secretary, who appreciated the joint cooperation with the Italian Aid and Embassy regarding the organization of specialized courses.

On his part the director of the Italian Aid, noted that the Italian Embassy is intending to organize number of swimming courses, and to avail opportunities to the instructors,

The Secretary General of the Persons with Special Needs, Badr Eddin Ahmed has lauded the role of the Italian Embassy in support of the sports activities, noting to the international agreements regarding the disabilities.

