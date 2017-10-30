29 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: EU Ambassador Says Sudan and EU Share Common Will Using Resources

Khartoum — The Head of the EU delegation to the Sudan, Jean-Michel Dumond said there is a shared determination between the EU and the Sudan to better utilize the resources and exchange expertise between universities and boost capacity building.

The head of the EU Delegation, Dumond, congratulated Sudan on the recent revoking of the economic sanctions, saying this would provide better opportunities for stability and peace building in Darfur, South Kordufan and Blue Nile areas, as well as betterment of democracy and human rights in the Sudan.

The ambassador made the comment during a Forum organized by the Faculty of Arts, Sharga Hall, under the theme of Sudanese European Relations in the Field of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The ambassador referred to numerous grants and donations made by the EU since 2014, in eastern Sudan and in the Darfur's five states, in the field of education in particularly.

He said some 9 thousands students have benefited from grants for MA studies provided to African universities. He added these cover areas of documentation, training and capacity building as well as the areas of agricultural development, medicinal studies and education.

