28 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Falz Releases '27'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jennifer Ezeudu

'Baby Boy' crooner, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has released a new album entitled '27.'

The album which has 17 tracks also features some songs with collaborations. They are La Fête, Alright (featuring Burna Boy), Boogie (Feat. Sir Dauda), Way (Feat. Wande Coal) and Something Light (Feat. Ycee). Wehdone sir, Le vrai bahd guy and I do it are some of the other songs in the album which also includes collaborations with Madeek Berry, Medikal and Terry Apala.

Since his 2015 sophomore album Stories That Touch' the rapper has only released singles.

The 55.79 minute album is available on iTunes.

Nigeria

Economic Slowdown Easing, Growth Picking Up - IMF

The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.