Nigeria: Falz Releases '27'

'Baby Boy' crooner, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has released a new album entitled '27.'

The album which has 17 tracks also features some songs with collaborations. They are La Fête, Alright (featuring Burna Boy), Boogie (Feat. Sir Dauda), Way (Feat. Wande Coal) and Something Light (Feat. Ycee). Wehdone sir, Le vrai bahd guy and I do it are some of the other songs in the album which also includes collaborations with Madeek Berry, Medikal and Terry Apala.

Since his 2015 sophomore album Stories That Touch' the rapper has only released singles.

The 55.79 minute album is available on iTunes.