Nigeria: Former Abuja National Hospital Boss Named University VC

The Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK) governing council, has approved the appointment of Bello Shehu as the new vice chancellor of the university for a single term of five years.

This approval was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the registrar of the university, Ibrahim Mungadi.

Mr. Mungadi said the appointment of the new vice chancellor was approved by the council at its 9th meeting held on October 26.

The new vice chancellor, who was born on February 13, 1958 in Birnin-Kebbi, would replace the acting vice chancellor of the institution, Sahabi Jabo.

Until his appointment, Mr. Shehu was the provost of the university's College of Health Sciences, the statement said.

He was at various times, the Chief Medical Director of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja and Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin-Kebbi.

Mr. Shehu, a neurosurgeon, is a fellow of several professional institutions including the West African College of Surgeons, Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland, American College of Surgeons and National Post Graduate Medical College of Nigeria.

