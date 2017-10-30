30 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: BNA Governor Urged to Seek International Standards

Luanda — The newly appointed reserve bank governor has the responsibility to get the country's banking system to meet the standards of the international financial institutions and banks.

This was said Monday in Luanda by the Angolan president, João Lourenço, during the swearing-in of the BNA governor, José de Lima Massano.

According to João Lourenço, the nomination of José Massano was based on the assumption that he was the person that had the responsibility to place the Angolan banking system at the level required by the world financial institutions.

"We trust in his intellectual and professional qualities of a right and hardworking man and for this reason we believe that with the team he will necessarily form we will win this battle," said the president in an allusion to José Massano.

João Lourenço stated that the Government will put in place all conditions for the BNA governor to have a successful mission.

The BNA governor's swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by the vice president, Bornito de Sousa, Government members and president's aides.

This is the second time José de Lima Massano becomes the BNA governor, after he had been appointed by the former Angolan president, José Eduardo dos Santos, to hold the position from 2010 to 2013.

