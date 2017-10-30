Angola: Architect Advocates Strong Inspection On Construction Firms

Luanda — The architect Gonçalves de Jesus last Saturday, in Luanda, advocated the need for stronger inspection on construction works, so as to avoid unnecessary expenses and non compliance with the contractual deadlines.

Speaking to ANGOP, at the fourteenth edition of the International Fair on Construction Material and Equipment, Public Works, Urbanisation and Architecture (Projekta/2017), held in Luanda, Gonçalves de Jesus deemed pertinent the inspection on construction firms, with a view to guaranteeing security, quality and durability of the infrastructures.

The architect said also that the Projekta event stimulates the building of essential infrastructures for the well-being of the citizens.

"The exhibitors will have the opportunity to exchange experiences and show what exists in the national market", he stressed.

Projekta/2017, which closed on Sunday, happened under the motto "Projecting the future, building the present".