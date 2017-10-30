30 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Architect Advocates Strong Inspection On Construction Firms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The architect Gonçalves de Jesus last Saturday, in Luanda, advocated the need for stronger inspection on construction works, so as to avoid unnecessary expenses and non compliance with the contractual deadlines.

Speaking to ANGOP, at the fourteenth edition of the International Fair on Construction Material and Equipment, Public Works, Urbanisation and Architecture (Projekta/2017), held in Luanda, Gonçalves de Jesus deemed pertinent the inspection on construction firms, with a view to guaranteeing security, quality and durability of the infrastructures.

The architect said also that the Projekta event stimulates the building of essential infrastructures for the well-being of the citizens.

"The exhibitors will have the opportunity to exchange experiences and show what exists in the national market", he stressed.

Projekta/2017, which closed on Sunday, happened under the motto "Projecting the future, building the present".

Angola

Angop Understands Modernisation Challenges - Secretary of Sate

The Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) understands the challenges facing media organs in regard to the need to modernise itself… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.