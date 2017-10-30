30 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Truck Crashes Into #BlackMonday Protesters On N4

RESOURCE: South Africa - Protest Against Farm Murders Across the Country

A multi-vehicle crash resulted in two people suffering serious injuries after a truck collided with a group of protesters on the N4 outside of Middleburg, Mpumalanga on Monday.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza told News24 police are on the scene and that the two people who were seriously injured were taken to a local hospital.

"There was a roadblock [on the highway] due to protests," he said.

"The driver of the truck failed to stop the truck on time by the time he saw the protesters and crashed into the cars. More cars piled on as they crashed into him from behind," Mabuza explained.

Farmers had blocked off the freeway as part of the #BlackMonday protest, aimed at highlighting the number of farm attacks and murders across the country.

Farmers took to the streets blocking roads with their trucks, vehicles and tractors across the country.

Mabuza said traffic on the N4 were being cleared, adding that it would take up to two hours.

#BlackMonday - 'This Is About Love'

Thousands of people joined ' Genoeg is Genoeg ' (Enough is Enough) organiser Daniel Briers, on his knees, as he asked… Read more »

