South Africa: KZN Man Hacked to Death At a Farm On #BlackMonday

A 73-year-old man has been hacked to death at a farm in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal as the #BlackMonday protest against farm murders continues around the country.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24 that the suspect also died when he crashed the deceased's Ford Bantam bakkie into an electricity pole.

AfriForum's Ian Cameron told News24 that victim was a farmer, however Gwala denied that he was.

"The deceased victim is not a farmer and the incident is not related to the farm attacks," Gwala said.

Gwala said the man was busy building a chicken kraal at KwaDikadika area, in Gelukstad farm, at about 10:00 on Monday when he was attacked with a bush knife.

"The suspect, believed to be in his thirties, attacked the deceased with a bush knife and dragged his body to a Ford Bantam bakkie. The victim's vehicle crashed into the electricity pole and the community saw the victim's vehicle and went to investigate," she said.

A case of murder was opened at Glückstadt police station for further investigation.

