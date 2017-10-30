30 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Urges for Greater Involvement in Angolan Culture Internationalization

Luanda — The internationalization of the Angolan culture depends on the active participation of cultural agents, which are the main creators of the product in the country.

This was said to the press on Friday by the Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, after a separated audience granted to the Angolan singers Yola Semedo and Nsoki with whom she discussed issues relate to internationalization of the culture.

The official also added that all the cultural agents are urged to join efforts so as to spread the name of the country outside through its culture.

According to the minister, every cultural activity is a good way to be used for the internationalization of the Angolan culture, specially the music, due to the fact that it has an increase impact in the international market.

In their turn, the singers Nsoki and Yola Semedo expressed their willingness to participate in the spread of the Angolan culture, adding that through the music they have the doors open to do it in the international market.

The Ministry of Culture is preparing itself to hold a hearing meeting with cultural agents to gather suggestions and listen to their concerns.

