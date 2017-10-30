Mauritius: UN Resident Coordinator Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister

press release

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to Mauritius, Mr Simon Springett, paid his farewell call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Mr Springett began his five years tenure as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative to Mauritius in July 2012. In April 2013, he was also appointed United Nations Population Fund Resident Representative.

Ms. Christine N. Umutoni from Rwanda will be the successor to Mr Springett. She was formerly the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Eritrea.