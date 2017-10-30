Mauritius: Young People Will Be Called Upon to Take Over the Helm of Mauritius in the Future, Says PM

press release

The children of today, endowed with extraordinary potential, represent the future and, will be called upon to take over the helm of Mauritius, said the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today in Triolet.

The Prime Minister was speaking during a ceremony organised to mark the Centenary Celebrations of Maheswarnath Government School (1911 to 2011). The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, and the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, as well as other personalities were present. The Prime Minister proceeded with the inauguration of a Media Centre and presented Shields to former students of the Maheswarnath Government School along with gift tokens and awarded prizes to best performing students of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth emphasised Government's key role along with stakeholders from the education sector in creating the best possible environment to ensure the growth and evolution of children so that when they reach adulthood, they are able to effectively contribute to the country's progress.

Speaking about investing massively in education, the Prime Minister stated that since Mauritius is an Island State, is geographically small and has no mineral wealth, its biggest wealth has always been its population, that is, its children, and thus, it is a priority to invest in our children's future.

As regards attaining the objectives in Government's Vision 2030, Prime Minister Jugnauth, highlighted the need for the collaboration of one and all, particularly today's youth who will bring in their contribution at a later stage. That is why our people is our wealth and the wealth of our people is education, he said.

Moreover, the Prime Minister appealed to young people to tread on the right path in life and to take guidance from their parents and Educators who can help them differentiate between what is right and what is wrong. Young people have also to make efforts, sacrifice and become disciplined and this is what will yield positive results and bring forth success, he stated.

On the nine year continuous basic education reform project, Mr Jugnauth observed that academic subjects are always important, but at the same time it is crucial to ensure that the child undergoes a holistic development. The reform will no doubt transform our country and education, which starts at home, is central for the future of our country, he added. The Prime Minister further called for the need to inculcate in our children true values such as respect, good behaviour as well as respect for order, peace, harmony and solidarity, which also forms part of the reform process.

Maheswarnath Government School was the only one of its kind in rural Mauritius when it opened its doors in 1911. It was known as Maheswarnath Pathshala, a private non-fee paying institution then became a Grant-in-Aided one till it became Government-owned. It represented a very precious gift from Adnath Chicooree and Pandit Ramlal Tiwari to multiethnic Mauritius.