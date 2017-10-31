30 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Gauteng Places Mayor On Special Leave Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

The ANC in Gauteng announced on Monday night that it has placed a mayor on special leave pending an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

The party says its provincial office bearers convened a meeting with the concerned regional office bearers on Monday "to consider allegations of sexual abuse against" the said mayor.

ANC Gauteng secretary Hope Mankwana Papo said a decision to place the mayor on special leave was taken pending an investigation of the allegations by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

An acting mayor would be appointed in due course, Papo said.

The mayor cannot be named until he has appeared in court.

Source: News24

South Africa

