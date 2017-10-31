Nigeria: I Know Nothing About Metuh's Charges - Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has denied knowledge of anything in the seven counts charges against former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

Jonathan, who told the court he has nothing to say as a witness before the court in respect of the case, however demanded that in the event his objection is refused, the court should order Metuh to deposit the sum of N1bn to cover the logistics of his appearance in court.

Justice Okon Abang had last week issued a subpoena against Jonathan and former National Security Advicer (NSA), Sambo Dasuki to testify in the trial of Metuh, who claimed the two are relevant witnesses in the case.

Metuh is facing a seven-count charge of money laundering after he and company, Destra Investment Ltd allegedly received the sum of N400m from Dasuki.

But Jonathan in the suit filed by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) said the summons is part of the plan to harass, intimidate and rubbish his reputation and that of his wife.

In the affidavit attached to the application, Usman Salihu, a lawyer in Ozekhome Chambers stated that the former president "verily believes that the evidence sought to be obtained from him will amount to an invasion of his personal right to privacy and family life, as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution."

"That he verily believes that the evidence sought from him is likely to expose him to a criminal charge, penalty or forfeiture."

More to follow....