Nigeria: APC Says It Has Been Vindicated By Babachir Lawal's Sack

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the party has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the sacking of the suspended SGF.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari had done the needful by sacking the embattled SGF.

"Few days ago when the president directed the dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, some people say that is right, but what about the suspended SGF.

"But the President, by virtue of the position he occupies, is the only one who has all the information and he would do what is necessary at the right time.

"We have been vindicated and it shows that the president has not in any way waiver in his commitment not to tolerate corruption at any level no matter who is involved," he stated.

Also reacting on the development, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Itse Sagay, said the former SGF's sack was overdue.

"I think there has been a consensus on this and that was overdue, there has been too much delay.

"Although I will like to put a caveat that government usually has a lot more information than the rest of us as the delay might have been discretionary due to the information they had.

"I was patient and I definitely endorse the final decision that has been taken," Mr. Sagay said.

On the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the substantive SGF, Mr. Sagay said he had a very long history of political activities saying that his appointment was a positive development.

He added that apart from being a lawyer with good reputation in terms of integrity, Mr. Mustapha had always been a consistent person in whatever course he pursued.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that until his appointment, Mr. Mustapha, who hails from Adamawa, was the Director-General of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority.

The former SGF was suspended by President Buhari on April 19, following allegation of misappropriation of funds and lack of due process in the Presidential Initiative of the North East, PINE.

The initiative focused on the redevelopment of the North-east following the devastation caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.

(NAN)