30 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: It's Fake News That I'm Not in Good Terms With Buhari - Tinubu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the insinuations that he is not in good terms with President Muhammadu Buhari was a fake news.

Tinubu who spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President said the allegation that he had been sidelined by an existing cabal in Buhari's government was a mere myth.

He said he, alongside others worked hard to bring about President Buhari's government and that he still believed in the personality of the President.

Nigeria

Economic Slowdown Easing, Growth Picking Up - IMF

The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.