Nigeria: It's Fake News That I'm Not in Good Terms With Buhari - Tinubu

Abuja — Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the insinuations that he is not in good terms with President Muhammadu Buhari was a fake news.

Tinubu who spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President said the allegation that he had been sidelined by an existing cabal in Buhari's government was a mere myth.

He said he, alongside others worked hard to bring about President Buhari's government and that he still believed in the personality of the President.