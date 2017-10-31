Nigeria: Quattara Commends Buhari Over Nigeria's Recession Exit

President Alhasan Quattara of Cote d'voire on Monday in Abuja commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking Nigeria out of recession.

Mr. Quattara gave the commendation when he addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He said they discussed how to strengthen existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and cote d'I voire.

Mr. Ouattara also said that President Buhari had accepted to be part of the African Union summit slated for the end of November in Abidjan, Cote D'ivoire.

He stressed the need to deepen democratic governance in the sub-region, saying his meeting with Buhari focused on political situations in Togo and Liberia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two presidents met officially for the first time since the inauguration of the Buhari administration on May 29, 2015. (NAN)