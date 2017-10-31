Youth in Karamoja sub-region have asked the Health ministry to make condoms that fit everybody, saying the current sizes are small and slide off during sexual intercourse.

Speaking during the HIV/Aids meeting held at Rupa gold mining site in Moroto District last week, several youth recounted how the current condom sizes do not suit them.

Mr Simon Lokol, 24, said the condoms that health officials are currently distributing are short and very tight, which has made several youth to abandon them.

Mr John Lokol, another youth, explained that the rubbers do not stretch to the last part of the male organ.

"I don't blame God who gave me what I have right now, so these condoms don't fit me and yet I am supposed to protect myself," he said.

Mr Mark Lomerinyang, another youth, said if possible, the company manufacturing the condoms should make bigger ones that will cover the entire length of the penis.

Mr Toney Lemukol, another youth, said they have abandoned the contraceptive.

Consequences

"Go to the health centres you will see boxes of condoms that have expired without being used because they are small and now children are using them as catapults for killing birds," he said.

Another youth said whenever they forcibly wear the condoms, they experience a lot of pain in their private parts because the condoms do not have enough air space.

The same challenge has been made by several youth in Napak, Nakapiripirit, Kotido and Amudat districts.

However, the Moroto District health director, Dr Ruise Ilukol, said the condoms are made to standard to fit everyone but said the challenge is that the youth rush while using them.

"Resizing condoms may not be the solution but the main challenge with our youth is that they are not patient when they are using condoms, they rush," he said.

Concerns:

Health officials blame the high HIV prevalence on poor attitude by the community towards condom use and lack of abstinence. The current HIV/Aids prevalence in Karamoja sub region, according to the health statistics, stands at 7.3 per cent.