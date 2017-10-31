Photo: Daily Monitor

Passy Mirembe went missing on October 23 and her decapitated body was recovered in the bush by a group of hunters on October 28.

Police in Masaka District are holding three people over their alleged involvement in a suspected ritual murder of a one-year-old baby who had been missing for a week.

The suspects in Police custody have been identified as Moses Mukibi, witchdoctor; Deo Walakira and a 12-year-old boy.

Police's preliminary investigations indicate that the trio is connected to the alleged sacrifice of Passy Mirembe, a daughter to Mr Moses Kalangwa, a resident of Kayugi village, Mukungwe Sub County in Masaka District.

According to the Masaka region Police Spokesperson, Mr Lameck Kigozi, the minor who was last seen with the deceased revealed to police that one of the key suspects Walakira gave him Shs200 on the fateful day (October 23), before disappearing with the toddler on a motorcycle.

Mr Kigozi added that Makumbi, a known witchdoctor at the village, was arrested following accusations by residents who connected him with the gruesome murder.

"After the deceased went missing, a mob attacked Makumbi's home before beating him. They accused him of being involved in the sacrifice of the toddler," he said.

The residents' attack on Makumbi's home came after one Mirembe's relative reportedly got "possessed with the spirit of her late grandmother" which told them that the baby had been killed by one of the witch doctors in the village.

But when the residents went to Makumbi's shrine, nothing was recovered after a long search.

Kigozi said that Police took Makumbi to hospital for treatment after being seriously beaten up by the mob.

Mr Salongo Kigundu Kayinga, the chairperson of traditional healers in Masaka Region has condemned the incident saying their norms (traditional healers') do not permit human sacrifice.

"This is so strange in our community. Whenever you are to sacrifice, it has to be birds or animals and not human beings. I wonder which gods tell witchdoctors like Makumbi to sacrifice children. This could have been copied from other communities," he said.

He further said that Makumbi stubbornly refused to register with his association wondering if he is a genuine witch doctor.