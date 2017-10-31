30 October 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Nyalandu Resigns, Defects to Chadema

Photo: Daily News
Singida North Member of Parliament Lazaro Nyalandu
By Marc Nkwame in Arusha

The Singida North Member of Parliament, Mr Lazaro Nyalandu has just tendered in his resignation and used the occasion to cross over from the ruling party-Chama Cha Mapinduzi to the opposition camp-Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA).

"I am defecting from the ruling party (CCM) having served it under various capacities, from the regional Youth wing, in all political committees at district, regional and national levels.

I therefore, have no regrets in exercising my constitutional rights," explained Mr Nyalandu, who once served as Natural Resources and Tourism Minister during the Fourth Phase Government under President Jakaya Kikwete.

"I have given up all my positions in the ruling party and ready to join the opposition if they will accept me," he posed.

The MP's resignation comes as surprise because throughout last weekend he had been staging public rallies in various villages mapped within his Singida North Constituency.

Mr Nyalandu was elected Singida North MP for the first time in 2000 and since then he has served for almost four terms before the departure.

He was among the CCM cadres who took Presidential Nomination Forms during the 2015 General Elections, where the party chose President John Magufuli to run for its ticket.

