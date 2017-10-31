Rwanda Finish 6th as Tunisia is Crowned African Champions

Rwanda finished sixth at the 2017 Men's African Nations Championships after losing to Morocco 2-3 at Cairo Stadium Complex on Sunday, while Tunisia stunned favourites Egypt 3-0 in the final to win the title.

Morocco dominated the opening set 22-25 before Rwanda fought back in the second set to win 25-21. Paul Bitok's team took control using the frequent reception mistakes done by the Morocco players to win the second and third set, but Morocco regrouped to take the remaining two sets to claim fifth place.

In the third set, Rwanda made better improvement and dominated from the start to the end 16-8, 19-11, 23-12, 23-15 before winning the third set 25-15.

However, in the fourth and fifth set, Rwanda displayed signs of tiredness, which Morocco took advantage of by winning the fourth set 25-15 and the decisive set 15-10.

Tunisia beat rivals and hosts Egypt 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, and 25-15) to clinch the 9th title and the first since 2003. Egypt failed to continue the victory run after 6 consecutive titles.

Egypt won the title 8 times in 1976, 1983, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. Tunisia won the trophy 8 times before in 1967, 1979, 1987, 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2003 before adding the 9th in 2017.

Cameroon clinched the bronze medal as well as the third African ticket to the 2018 FIVB Men's World Championship after they beat Algeria 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-21, and 27-25).

Sunday

Final

Egypt 3-0 Tunisia

Bronze medal

Cameroon 3-1 Algeria

Playoffs

5-6: Rwanda 2-3 Morocco

7-8: Libya 3-0 DRC