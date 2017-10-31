Rwanda: Fifteen-Year-Old Student Wins Chess Tournament

Ian Urwintwari Murara, a grade 11 student of Wellspring Academy in Kigali won the individual Rapid Open Chess Tournament held at Classic Hotel on Sunday.

The teenager, who plays for the Kiyovu-based Knight Chess Club is delighted but remains composed, knowing that he needs to keep improving especially when it comes to "quality of play."

"I'm happy my training has paid off but I believe there's room for improvement," he said.

Murara, who turned 15 in July, added that he constantly plays with his father," and every now and then plays online to improve.

Sixteen players competed in two consecutive speed chess tournaments - a Rapid Open Chess Tournament with 15 minutes' time control and a Blitz Open Chess Tournament with five minutes' time control.

Ian's father and coach, Candidate Master (CM) Maxence Murara, competed in both events and was defeated by his son in the Rapid event.

"I am happy and proud. As a coach, this win gives me confidence that he will qualify for the next Olympiad. As a dad, I will retire leaving behind the next Rwanda board one. That's a legacy I will always be proud of," Murara Sr. told Times Sport.

In team chess tournaments, board one, is usually reserved for the strongest player and considered prestigious although it is informal and teams are free to line up as they wish.

Only Ben Tom Zimurinda of Remera-based Vision Chess Club, and eventual winner of the Blitz section, overpowered Murara Jr. in the Rapid contest.

Demonstrated maturity

Rwanda Chess Federation (FERWADE) president Kevin Ganza, who was tournament director, said both events - Rapid and Blitz - were marked by fair play "and it is commendable."

"What is most amazing in the results is the performance of Ian Murara, who demonstrated maturity on board and gave hope for a better future for Rwanda Chess," Ganza said.

CM Alexis Ruzigura, the only Rwandan with an international Blitz and Rapid Chess rating did not participate in Sunday's events but he followed developments and is awed by the youngster's constant progress.

Ruzigura said: "The boy is now at a stage where he needs a superior coach because he is almost at par with his father and is disciplined. Ian and a few other Rwandan children are our next generation of chess talent."

Murara Jr's performance did not entirely surprise because he trounced older and more experienced opponents in past seniors' events.