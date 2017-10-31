30 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Last Hours of Lawyer Killed At His Home Gate

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Adam Haibala Mulongo
By Ivan Okuda & Andrew Bagala

Kampala — A lawyer yesterday became the latest statistic in a grotesque cycle of cold murders that have become a permanent feature of life in Kampala and neighbouring districts.

At 4:30am, Adam Haibala Mulongo returned home after an outing with friends, opened his gate, drove in and was hit with an object that sent him headlong down as he reversed the car inside his compound.

Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

"He was hit with a sharp object and collapsed, they left him unconscious and neighbours called police that took him to Kadic Hospital where he died at 10am," said Mr Owoyesigire. Mr Paul Harera, a friend of the deceased, recounted to this newspaper that he returned home with another friend, Conrad Echodu, who followed him in a separate car with a Kenyan friend whom he stayed with.

When they approached the gate, something was not right; Mulongo's car was parked unusually at the open gate with lights on.

Narrative

More on This

Mr Echodu, who arrived minutes later, stepped out of his car to assess the situation only to be rudely stopped by an attacker who carried a knife and stone speaking in Luganda, "I don't want to hurt you, bring your wallet and phone".

Scared to the bone marrow, Echodu surrendered the items and moved to help his friend who motionlessly lay in a pool of blood.

The three attackers fled the scene and left Mr Echodu and his Kenyan friend helping their house mate.

Mulongo,37, leaves behind a family of two children, one aged three and the other 10. Friends say he was into private business.

Ms Mercy Kainobwisho, the director intellectual property at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, said of her former classmate: "We started studies at Makerere Law School in 1999 with him, finished in 2003 and did the Law Development Centre post graduate diploma in legal practice in 2004."

"He was a nice person, calm and loved gym, to be elegant and was incorruptible. It is a dark day for us who knew him and a rude reminder of the need for us as a society to reclaim our conscience. We pray for and stand with the family," she added.

The Uganda Law Society, in a statement issued by the president, Mr Francis Gimara, condemned Mr Mulongo's killing.

" Every injustice diminishes us as a people and nation. We must raise our consciousness to condemn all acts of violence that result in the extra judicial killing of Ugandans."

Mr Gimara asserted that such crimes are an "assault on the integrity of the state" and they should draw the concern of every major stakeholder. He demanded that government prioritises the security of Ugandans.

More on This

Ntinda Killing a Wake-Up Call to Security Agencies

The killing of Adam Haibala Mulongo, a lawyer, at his home gate in Kigowa-Ntinda, a Kampala suburb, only adds to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.