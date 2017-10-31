opinion

In 1794 Thomas Paine wrote a book entitled "The Age of Reason". He asserted that reasonable people succeed by adapting themselves to the world, while unreasonable people bungle matters by trying to adapt the world to themselves. The Nigerian government appears stuck in the "Age of Unreason". While it's evident that the Nigerian State is dysfunctional trapping millions of citizens in poverty, they struggle to force citizens to adopt their outdated perception of national unity. Time has long since passed when the blame for Nigeria's dismal state of affairs could be placed at the doorstep of colonialists.

After over half a century of independence unremitting corruption and mutual suspicion by differing ethnic groups grows daily. It's no wonder that poverty, decease, squalor and idleness are rampant. Paradoxically, while the poorest and most vulnerable in our society suffer debilitating hardships, the number of billionaires continues to increase.

Successive Nigerian governments have failed to plot or navigate a complex and difficult change process. Rather than carrying on in such a manner as to bind different ethnic groups together and redirect the future of the nation through popular agreement, government continues to bungle our affairs, widen the gulf between citizens and push the boundaries of people's tolerance.

Of all the things the Federal government has bungled in recent times, the most dangerous is the agitation for a referendum on secession by Nnamdi Kanu leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The cack-handedness of Government officials, risks turning a delicate matter into a potentially disastrous situation. The IPOB leader was charged to Court for broadcasting on "Radio Biafra" and making derogatory, slanderous and libellous allegations against President Buhari. However, Kanu's ineloquent "rantings of an ant" aren't the problem. The real reason the nation is reaching tipping point is staggering poverty caused by unremitting corruption.

Meanwhile, Kanu who has done little other than make noise is continuously hounded. The perception that the Presidency grants free pass to its friends guilty of corrupt practices, is doing much more damage to national unity than the antics of Kanu whose matter has been unnecessarily and unreasonably bungled. First arrested in October 2015 his detention was bungled when he was held in custody until April this year, in spite of repeated Court rulings that he should be released.

His arraignment was bungled when the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court struck-out six of the eleven criminal charges preferred against him and three other pro-Biafra agitators. The Federal government bungled again by officially declaring IPOB a "terrorist organisation". Not done with bungling the issue, the Nigerian Army proceeded with "Operation Python Dance II" failing to take local sentiment and the high level of distrust in the area into consideration. It wasn't a wise decision as the military exercises only served to exacerbate tensions in the region. Indisputably Kanu flouted his bail conditions with impunity and even failed to reappear in Court.

The Presiding Judge quite rightly ordered Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Priest, El-Shalom Oka Ben Madu, and an Accountant, Tochukwu Uchendu, all of whom stood surety for Kanu to explain his whereabouts, produce him for continuation of his trial, or face jail term/forfeiture of their bail bond. As only to be expected lawyers for both Kanu and Abaribe told the Court that they didn't know where he was. Even worse, Kanu's lawyer went further alleging that the Nigerian Army either arrested or killed him because he has been missing since September 14th when soldiers invaded his family compound at Afara-Ukwu. Based upon these unproven allegations against the Army, the sureties filed a motion to be discharged.

Fortunately, it was denied and they were ordered to appear before the Court to show cause why a bench warrant should not be issued against them. To further complicate matters, Kanu's co-defendants have applied for separate and accelerated trial, fearing that his absence in Court would hinder expeditious determination of charges against them. As if all the bungling and unnecessary complication of the issue wasn't enough, political jobbers are jumping on the band wagon and the federal government's unreasonable high-risk strategy is backfiring. Two former Aviation Ministers, were in Court to show solidarity with the "missing" IPOB leader. As is the norm with our unprincipled politicians, former Road Safety boss Osita Chidoka who failed in a bid to become the People's Democratic Party candidate in upcoming Anambra governorship election has, in his inordinate desire to be Governor, pitched his tent with another political party and chosen to support Kanu. On his part, the erratic Fani-Kayode has, with no evidence that Kanu is in their custody, asked the Nigerian Army to produce him. Although the IPOB leader exhibits all the traits of a fraudster and coward who thrives on confusion, he has indisputably whipped up sentiment, blindfolded people with his antics and exploited socio-economic frustrations in the South-East. One serious consequence of this administration's bungling of the whole issue, is that they have opened themselves up to the charge of double standards. They have been accused, with some justification, of negotiating with Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East and militants in the Niger Delta in the South, while refusing to negotiate with IPOB in the South-East.

Government must put an end to their evidently ad-hoc approach, and decide on an appropriate strategy for dealing with all the issues surrounding IPOB and Kanu. His disappearance does not augur well, and if anything happens (or indeed has happened) to him, reactions in the South-East are likely to be very violent. The brutal truth of the matter is that any further mishandling of his matter may just bungle the nation once again into avoidable, unnecessarily violent and deadly times.