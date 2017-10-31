Rwanda: Police FC Duo Urged to Improve Striking Power

Police FC beat Musanze 1-0 on Sunday at Ubworoherane Stadium in Northern Province to go two points clear at the top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League table.

The lone goal was scored by Abeddy Biramahire in the 75th minute off an assist by his striking partner Justin Mico to help coach Innocent Seninga's side continue their push for the league title.

Police FC leads the table with nine points, two ahead of APR FC, AS Kigali, Rayon Sports and Mukura Victory Sports, who are second, third, fourth and fifth respectively. Musanze FC slumped to the bottom of the table with three points, level with Kirehe FC and Espoir.

Now, head coach Seninga wants to see his striking duo of Mico and Biramahire becoming more ruthless in-front of the goal.

"I am happy that we are leading the table and our aim is to keep the same spirit going into the next games in order to stay on top," Seninga told Times Sport after Sunday's win, the third for Police FC after four rounds of matches.

He noted that, "The match was very tough, winning an away game is not easy especially against a team like Musanze that really wanted to get back to winning after losing the last match. But we were disciplined and determined to get the three points."

Seninga admits that his focus is to try to make Police a dominant team in the league and that the only way he can be able to achieve it, is by having sharper forwards that can terrorize opposition defenders and score goals.

"The partnership of Mico and Danny (Usengimana) last season was the best ever in the history of Police FC. But now one of them has left, leaving the burden of scoring goals to Mico, Abed Biramahire and Isaie Songa," he explained.

He added that the three have made a big improvement and hopes they will keep getting better as the season progresses.

Elsewhere, AS Kigali thrashed Gicumbi 4-0, thanks to goals from Ugandan striker Frank Kalanda in the 18th minute before Jean Claude Ndarusanze netted the second in the 75th minute. Evode Ntwali and Ally Niyonzima scored other goals in the 85th and 90th minutes respectively.

In another game played on Sunday, Miroplast and Bugesera shared spoils in a goalless draw at Mironko grounds. Miroplast and Bugesera are 12th and 13th with four points each.

Defending champions Rayon Sports, who won 3-0 against Kirehe FC on Saturday to temporarily lead the table, dropped to fourth.

Striker Shassir Nahimana, center-back Faustin Usengimana and winger Nova Bayama netted the all-important goals, while SC Kiyovu ended their 12-year losing streak against APR FC following a slim 1-0 win at Mumena Stadium.

Sunday

AS Kigali 4-0 Gicumbi

Miroplast 0-0 Bugesera

Musanze 0-1 Police FC

Saturday

Rayon Sports 3-0 Kirehe

Amagaju 0-1 Mukura

Marines 2-2 Espoir

Sunrise 0-0 Etincelles

Friday

SC Kiyovu 1-0 APR