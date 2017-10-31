31 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Haiti Conduct Umuganda

As Rwandans back home, last Saturday came together in a monthly communal work commonly known as Umuganda, the Rwandan Police peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH), also engaged in the similar community development activities in the Caribbean nation.

The peacekeepers under Formed Police Unit Eight (RWAFPU VIII) of 140 officers, were joined by residents of Zone Two in Jeremie commune of the Grande Anse region, where they are deployed.

They rehabilitated a road covering a distance of about 1.5km, which had been destroyed by rain, paralyzed traffic flow and business in the area.

Lounesa Apollon, an official from Zone Two, who represented the leadership of Jeremie, thanked the Rwandan peacekeepers for their continued support in ensuring the wellbeing of the people.

"We know this falls outside your mandate, and it's an indication of your love for the good of Haiti, and we value that. You have continued to be exemplary and to show us how to respond to our own problems by ourselves," Apollon said.

Chief Supt. Eric Mushayija, who represented the contingent commander, thanked the residents for equally supporting them in their peacekeeping duties.

He said that as it is a norm back home, Umuganda will also be part of their peacekeeping mandate every last Saturday of the month.

He also appealed to the residents to always come in big number and to be the answer to the problems they face.

