Photo: Stephen Wandera/Daily Monitor

President Museveni, left, chats with cardinal Fernando Filoni, centre, and Papal Nuncio Michael Blume, right, at the Kampala Archdioceses jubilee celebrations at Namugongo Catholic Shrines on October 29, 2017.

President Museveni revealed on Sunday that Pope Francis prayed for him when he had a fractured arm and it got healed.

Mr Museveni who has Uganda's president for more than 30 years says Pope prayed for him when they met in New York (United States of America).

"I had fractured my hand accidentally by hitting something and when I met him (Pope Francis), somehow we were in the same room in the UN General Assembly. I was coming from the podium after making a speech and he was going to make his, so he prayed for me and my fractured hand got healed," President Museveni said attracting applause from the congregation.

President Museveni was giving his testimony at the celebrations to mark 50 years' anniversary of Kampala Archdiocese at Namugongo Catholic Shrine.

He said: "I salute the Cardinal (Fernando Filoni) from Rome. Pope Francis has become a good friend of ours. You remember he came here to celebrate the anniversary of the martyrs."

Sunday marked the climax of the one year long Golden jubilee celebrations of Kampala Archdiocese under the theme; "Remember, Rejoice and Renew.

Established in 1966, the Kampala Archdiocese has been led by three Archbishops; Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga, Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala and currently under the head of Dr Lwanga.

President Museveni described the Golden Jubilee as a day of giving thanks to God for the protection through the turbulent period 1966 to 1986 where about 800,000 people were killed extra-judiciary.

Cardinal Fernando Filoni, the Prefect of the Congregation for Evangelisation was the Chief celebrant.