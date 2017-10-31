Uganda: Ntinda Killing a Wake-Up Call to Security Agencies

editorial

The killing of Adam Haibala Mulongo, a lawyer, at his home gate in Kigowa-Ntinda, a Kampala suburb, only adds to the many cases of such attacks in the country.

It is not only sad that at just 37, Mulongo leaves behind a young family that now has to forge a way forward without a family head. It is also painful that people should lose life in such a manner.

The trend where thugs waylay people at the entrance of their homes seems to be on the rise. In most cases, property is taken and in extreme instances, lives are lost.

Also important to note is that crime tends to increase towards the festive season. On October 11, the Savannah Regional Police Commander, Mr Edward Kyaligonza, warned the public, particularly boda boda riders, over iron bar hit men as Christmas period draws nearer.

The warning came after iron bar hit men who ran away with his motorcycle, reportedly killed a boda boda cyclist identified as Peter Taipera, a resident of Butayunja village in Nakaseke District.

About one month ago, suspected iron bar hit men killed Mpigi Town Council youth councillor, Tadeo Ssebunnya.

According to the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer in charge of Health and Education, Mr Michael Lutalo, the deceased, who was also the NRM youth chairman in the area, was attacked at his home in Mpambire Village.

The killing of women in Entebbe and its neighbouring areas and the attacks on civilians across the country might have gone silent - for now - but that the mystery is yet to be resolved, says a lot about the task our security agencies have to tackle.

President Museveni and the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, are on record to have said the country is now more peaceful than ever.

Our humble appeal is that let this be seen on ground.

Much as the trend calls for vigilance among residents about their own safety, it is also a reminder to police to step up efforts to avert the attacks.

It might be difficult patrolling homestead, but it is easy to identify crime spots and do frequent patrols around these areas.

The police should also organise sessions with citizens on neighbourhood crime watch to promote community policing.

Residents should be encouraged to work together, provide a communication platform with security officials, taught self-defence mechanisms and should be given tips on how to identify potential thugs.

The key issue here is that to fight crime, security agencies should involve the communities for easy collaboration.