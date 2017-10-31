31 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kibuule Land Row - Residents Slam Police Over Failure to Arrest Suspect

By Monitor Reporter

Buikwe — Residents of Kigaya Village, Najja Sub- County, Buikwe District, have castigated police for failing to arrest one of their own who is implicated in killing a resident.

According to residents, Dickson Wasswa Mboowa, 52, was allegedly tortured by one of the police officers deployed to guard State Minister for Water Ronald Kibuule's land in the area.

Mr Kibuule owns an 85-acre piece of land, where residents are tenants.

Mr Samuel Mbabaali, the Mawootto parish councillor, said Mboowa and two other residents were ambushed by police officers guarding the land, accusing them of convening an illegal meeting in village.

"They (three residents) were arrested and later taken to Kigaya Police Post before being transferred to Buikwe Police Station. When they were released, Mboowa was visibly weak and could not walk properly after being tortured in police cells," Mr Mbabaali said in an interview yesterday.

"He was first taken to Buikwe hospital and later referred to Kawolo Hospital, but his condition worsened and they took him to Mulago hospital where he passed on," he said.

Mr Mbabaali said Mboowa is likely to have died of wounds inflicted on him by one of the police officers guarding the land.

"Police are trying to defeat justice by not arresting the suspect who tortured our fellow resident," he said.

However, Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that the suspect is under investigation.

"We are still investigating, we are waiting for the postmortem report to see what really caused his [Mboowa] death, then we shall handle the matter accordingly," she said.

Mr Kibuule has since denied allegations that he deployed police officers to guard the land.

